Amazon Warehouses Hit by Coronavirus in At Least Nine Locations in USA: Report

Amazon in USA has reportedly been hit by the coronavirus in multiple warehouses, with at least nine facilities said to have witnessed coronavirus cases among workers. A CNN report citing local sources on the matter states that one worker based in the company's Staten Island, New York fulfillment centre has already tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, and is reportedly recovering in quarantine after last attending work on March 11.

The case comes one week after the first coronavirus case was reported in any Amazon facility in USA, which came out of Queens in the New York state. Other reported cases out of Amazon's warehouses have come from facilities in California, Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas and Connecticut. This comes in light of a steady escalation of coronavirus cases in USA, even as the country's government continues to put large sections of the country in lockdown and announces economic measures to soften the blow on the economy.

According to reports, Amazon has reported that it is taking "extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees", which include sanitisation of frequently touched surfaces, spreading out seating sections to safe distances, and intervening work shifts among warehouse employees. As a result of these issues, Amazon has already warned its users of delays in shipments and delivery times, which in the long run may be extended even further.