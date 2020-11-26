Amazon Web Services Outage Affects a Large Chunk of the Internet; Hours Away From Full Recovery

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company's internet infrastructure service has been experiencing a multi-hour outage that is affecting a large portion of the internet. Amazon Web Services is one of the most widely used cloud computing service and acts as the backbone of many websites and apps on the internet. According to a report in The Verge, as of 5:25PM ET (3:55AM IST), a full recovery was still hours away. Owing to the outage in AWS, many apps, services and websites have also announced that they have also been affected.

In a statement on the AWS Service Health Dashboard, Amazon said that the issues are on its Kinesis Data Streams API in the US-EAST-1 region and that it is working towards a recovery. "We also continue to see an improvement in error rates for Kinesis and several affected services, but expect full recovery to still take up to a few hours," Amazon said in the statement. In a later update, the company said that it was observing steady signs of recovery of the problem affecting the Kinesis Data Streams API in the US-EAST-1 region. In an email to The Verge, Amazon said that the issues are only affecting one of its 23 geographic AWS regions. However, the problem is significant enough to take out a large number of internet services.

Some of the apps, services, or websites that have been affected are 1Password, Acorns, Adobe Spark, Anchor, Autodesk, Capital Gazette, Coinbase, DataCamp, Getaround, Glassdoor, Flickr, iRobot, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Pocket, RadioLab, Roku, RSS Podcasting, Tampa Bay Times, Vonage, The Washington Post, and WNYC.

Even outage tracker Downdetector is showing spikes in user reports of problems with many of Amazon's own services as well. AWS is one of the most used cloud computing service in the world. And given its scale, it is bound to have an effect on the larger internet in case of any outages.