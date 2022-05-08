Amazon Won't Let You Buy E-Books On Android Phones Now: All Details

Android smartphone users will not be able to buy e-books from Amazon. The company has stopped offering its catalogue on Android, as it prepares for changes in Google’s billing policy from June 1 this year. Google wants all its partners to use its billing system, and not rely on external platforms for making the payment.

Amazon clearly knows the problem with such practices, as the company will have to pay a certain commission to Google for such transactions done by the consumer.

So, if you have been using Android devices like phone and e-reader to read books hosted by Amazon, that won’t be possible from now. In fact, if you try to use the Amazon Android app to buy e-books, the user is directed to a new window where it says, “Why can’t I buy on the app.”

You will also notice that after updating the Amazon app on the Android smartphone, it gives you a notification stating that purchasing digital books on the Android app is not available.

For what it’s worth, Amazon removed its iOS app from the Apple App Store more than 10 years back. Somehow the company was satisfied with the business policy of Google. But with the new changes coming into effect from next month, Amazon was left with no choice but to head out on its own. Google also states that any developer not making changes to the billing system by June 1 will be removed. Amazon decided to leave the platform instead of complying with the new rules.

So, how does one buy e-books for Android smartphones now? The company advises buyers to setup a reading list on the app for the e-books they like, and head over the Amazon website through the web browser on an Android smartphone to buy the titles.

This development comes a few days after Amazon started compatibility for the ePub format, allowing millions of titles to be transferred to the Kindle e-reader for reading.

All the user has to do is send the file to the device using the feature and Amazon will convert it automatically to let you read it on the e-reader.

