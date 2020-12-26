Amazon Working on Adding Marathi Language After Controversy in Maharashtra

Seattle, Washington-based giant Amazon has said that it is working on adding Marathi language support on its e-commerce platform Amazon.in after a controversy over demands of adding support for the language for customers in Maharashtra. Amazon said in a tweet that it is already working to launch the 'Marathi shopping experience' and said that it will also introduce seller registration in the language soon. Amazon said that it will continue to add more languages to enhance the customer and seller experience on the platform.

Amazon even shared a screenshot of the application with the tweet to suggest that the Marathi language support would soon go live on Amazon.in. The demand to add the support was raised by Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) that wrote an open letter to Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos asking for it. MNS also threatened agitation against Amazon if the language is not added on the app and the website for users in Maharashtra. "We have no intentions of getting into a legal tussle with Amazon but for our mother tongue we as Maharashtrians can go to any extent. The agitation on social media platforms (#NoMarathi_No Amazon) is just the tip of the iceberg," MNS leader Akhil Chitre was quoted as saying in the letter.

Final request with folded hands,hope you go through the facts put down in the letter and take necessary corrective steps accordingly to incorporate’Marathi’in the app option list at the earliest.@mnsadhikrut @JeffBezos @AmitAgarwal @GopalPillai @RahulSundaram6 @amazon @amazonIN pic.twitter.com/JVQiB8xqF4 — Akhil Chitre अखिल चित्रे (@akhil1485) December 23, 2020

An Amazon warehouse in Pune's Kondhwa was vandalised earlier today, allegedly by MNS workers over a notice sent by a Mumbai court to Raj Thackeray after Amazon's complaint.