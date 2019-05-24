English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amazon Working on Wearable Device That Will Track Your Emotions
The new development follows a 2017 patent issued for Amazon that allows Alexa to determine a speaker's mood and respond accordingly depending on their voice.
Amazon is gearing up to track your emotions. The tech giant is reportedly working on a wrist-worn gadget that is able to detect human emotions.
According to a Bloomberg report, the new development follows a 2017 patent issued for the company that allows Alexa to determine a speaker's mood and respond accordingly depending on their voice. The device, which is yet to be named would eventually be able to offer suggestions on how to better interact with other people.
Reports further suggest that the Alexa team is working with the creators of Amazon's Echo smart speakers for the project.
The wrist-worn gadget will most probably look like an Apple Watch or a Fitbit and is said to be the product of the Alexa and Lab126 hardware team.
Lab126 has been instrumental behind creating Amazon's Kindle, Echo smart speaker and Fire phone.
While there is no potential time frame as to when the product will finally see the light of day, it seems the makers are trying to make Alexa as diverse as possible.
