Amazon Wow Salary Days Sale Now Live in India: All Deals and Offers on Laptops, Smart TVs and More

The Amazon Wow Salary Days sale is now live in India, and as expected, the e-commerce giant is offering discounts of a variety of products such as headphones, laptops, smart TVs, and more. The latest sale offers by Amazon are valid till December 3 in the country, and users can access them via Amazon website or app for Android and iOS. Additionally, customers with a credit card provided by Bank of Baroda can enjoy 10 per cent off up to Rs 1,500 on a host of products. The e-commerce company is also offering no-cost EMIs and exchange discounts on a variety of devices.

Amazon says that during the Wow Salary Days sale, the platform is offering several laptops and tablets with up to 30 percent discount. Some of the laptops that are available with discounts include Avita Essential with Celeron N4000 processor (Rs 17,990) and 128GB SSD, the HP Envy x360 Convertible Laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor and 256GB SSD (Rs 69,990), and many more. The Mi Notebook Horizon Edition 14 by Xiaomi is also available with exchange offer up to Rs 14,000 and 10 percent discount with Bank of Baroda credit cards. Customers can purchase the device with an EMI that starts at Rs 2,589 per month. The Xiaomi laptop comes with a price tag of Rs 54,999 in India.

Additionally, smart TV models provided by OnePlus, Sony, TCL, and more are available to purchase with up to 30 percent discount. These include 32-inch TV models such as OnePlus Y series and Samsung Wondertainment Series at Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively. HDFC credit card users can also additional Rs 1,000 on EMI transactions. Whereas, large TVs with 4K display like TCL Android Smart LED (2019) and OnePlus O1 Pro are up for grabs at Rs 35,999 and Rs 84,899, during Amazon Wow Salary Days sale. Several Android TVs are also listed on Amazon with up to 30 percent discount.

Amazon has further listed headphones and earbuds from Jabra, Boat, Sony, JBL, and others with up to 50 percent discount, while soundbars from Boat, JBL, and Mi are listed with up to 30 percent price cut. Limited audio products are also available with no-cost EMI option with major domestic and international banks. The Apple AirPods Pro are available at a discounted price of Rs. 20,990 (original price Rs. 24,990), and Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are listed at just Rs. 8,990, during Amazon Wow Salary Days sale.

Several aforementioned products include free-shipping while Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can enjoy up to 5 percent cashback on several devices. The Amazon Wow Salary Days sale is coinciding with Flipkart Flipstart Sale that will also end on December 3.