AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition 4K TVs Launched in India: Check Prices, Specifications & More

AmazonBasics is Amazon's own brand for products across many categories ranging from personal and home care products, to gadgets, appliances, and fashion apparel. Now, the company has launched its first range of televisions under the AmazonBasics brand, starting at a price of Rs 29,999 in India. The AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition Ultra-HD TVs come in two sizes - 55-inch and 50-inch screens with a 4K resolution. The AmazonBasics TVs also support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos formats for HDR and audio. The AmazonBasics 4K smart TVs will compete against TVs in the same range from brands like Xiaomi, TCL, Vu, and the likes.

Both the Amazon Fire TV Edition TVs are already up for sale on Amazon India. The new televisions from AmazonBasics come in two sizes - 50-inch (AB50U20PS), priced at Rs 29,999 and 55-inch (AB55U20PS), priced at Rs 34,999. Both the variants come with an ultra-HD LED (4K) panels with support for HDR up to the Dolby Vision format. There is also Dolby Atmos for enhanced audio experience out of the 20W speakers on the AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition Ultra-HD TVs. The televisions are powered by a quad-core Amlogic processor and have three HDMI ports and two UB ports. The display maxes out at a 60Hz refresh rate and has a claimed viewing angle of 178-degrees.

The AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition 4K TVs run on Amazons' Fire TV OS (quite obviously), which is the same operating system for the Amazon Fire TV Stick range of streaming devices.

The launch of the new range of televisions from Amazon has been a long-awaited development, with the company's first offering providing a decent alternative among other options at a highly competitive price. The AmazonBasics TVs come at a competitive price, as compared to offerings from brands like Xiaomi, TCL, Vu, and more.