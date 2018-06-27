English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1-min read

Amazon's Alexa App For iOS Gets Voice Control

Users can now ask Amazon’s assistant for web queries, smart home controls, music playback and access Alexa’s other skills as well.

News18.com

Updated:June 27, 2018, 10:45 AM IST
Amazon's Alexa App For iOS Gets Voice Control
Photo for representation. (Image: AFPrelaxnews)
Amazon has announced the arrival of voice control for the Alexa iOS app. Users can now interact with Echo devices and other smart home products using Apple devices like the iPhone or iPad through voice commands. Voice control for Android was launched in January this year whereas Alexa for iOS was launched way back in March 2017.

Also read: Apple's iOS 12 Public Beta Available, Try it Out on Your iPhone Now

Users can now ask Amazon’s assistant for web queries, smart home controls, music playback and access Alexa’s other skills as well. Although Android users can set Alexa as the default voice assistant, Apple users cannot set the Alexa as a replacement for Siri, they will have to open the Amazon App and then activate the software to make use of it.

Users with Amazon’s Echo ecosystem will be glad to see a full-faired version of the Alexa for a third-party platform like iOS. Amazon has said that the update for iOS will begin to roll out in the coming days.

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
