Amazon's Cloud Gaming Service Luna Is Opening To All Prime Members Later This Month

Seattle, Washington-based giant Amazon is opening its cloud gaming service named Luna for Prime customers later this month. Amazon said that Luna will be opening up for Amazon Prime members during the Amazon Prime Day sale on June 21 and June 22. Those interested in Amazon’s gaming service could earlier ask for request access or sign up from a supported Amazon Fire TV device. Later this month, however, any Prime subscriber in the United States will be able to start a 7-day trial of Luna right away.

Luna is available on Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, and via the web on iPhone, iPad, and select Android smartphones. Regular pricing for Luna is $5.99 (roughly Rs 440) per month for access to games including Control, GRID, and Metro Exodus. Once users have set up a Luna account, they can pay $14.99 (roughly Rs 1,000) per month for the Ubisoft Plus beta channel. This gets users access to a big range of Ubisoft games, including the latest titles from Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Watch Dogs franchises. Amazon is also reportedly selling the dedicated Luna controller by 30 percent between June 14 to June 22. The company has also introduced a $40 (roughly Rs 3,000) discount on a bundle package including the Luna controller and Fire TV Stick 4K.

Amazon Luna was launched in the United States last year, and Amazon lets anyone who owns a Fire TV device to sign up in February. It is also available on PCs, Macs, and some Android devices, iPhones, and iPads. The Amazon deal also comes amid the Entertainment Electronics Expo (E3), said to be the gaming industry’s biggest annual convention.

