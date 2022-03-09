Amazon’s Clubhouse Rival App Is Here And It Is Different: All You Need To Know

Amazon is entering the live audio space this week with its new app called Amp but the company is taking a different direction compared to a Clubhouse or Twitter Spaces.

Amp is a free app that can be used by anyone, and you don’t need to sign up anywhere to use the service. Just sign in and start using, unlike most Amazon services that only work if you take the Prime subscription. And since Amazon has its own Music service, Amp utilises that to a good effect, allowing people to stream “tens of millions of licensed songs” and other record labels.

And when you compare Amp with Spaces and Clubhouse the differences are evident. While the latter two focused on the live conversation with a large group, Amp is giving you a mix of live chats that includes the ability to stream music.

Amazon seems to be positioning the app as a radio-like service, which is rather intriguing in an era where streaming music has replaced the need to switch into traditional radio channels. So, essentially this app gives every one of us a chance to become a radio jockey (RJ) without having to move an inch from our living room.

To take things up a notch, Amazon is using its clout and probably the music labels to get celebrities to host live shows, in order to build the hype for the Amp and give it the extra marketing push.

Amazon Amp is limiting its reach to iOS users for now, and even for them the access is in beta mode, so you have to pass through a waitlist to try out the services available. The company isn’t talking about the monetising aspect of the platform right now, which is understandable.

And it is focused on trying out Amp in the US for starters, so other countries are already on a waiting list.

Also, Amp still doesn’t have a clear launch roadmap, so Android and web users might have to wait longer.

