English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amazon’s Fab Phones Fest Is Back & They Are Giving OnePlus 6T at the Cheapest Prices
Time is running out, and you only have until April 13th to grab the fantastic OnePlus 6T at the lowest price ever!
Time is running out, and you only have until April 13th to grab the fantastic OnePlus 6T at the lowest price ever!
Loading...
Launched on Oct 29th 2018, the OnePlus 6T from Chinese manufacturer OnePlus was the latest in its line-up of superbly designed and intuitive smartphones. With a long line of successes in the last few years, it's clear that this is a brand that knows how to neatly balance flagship features and high quality with pocket-friendly prices; that make it possible for everyone to reach for the stars. And since its launch, it has been proved without a doubt that OnePlus 6T is one of India’s most preferred and loved phones.
Now to the point. If you’ve been waiting all year for the Amazon Fab Phones Fest to upgrade your dated phone finally, then THIS.IS.IT! Say hello to 72 hours of some of the most exciting online shopping offers you will find on Amazon in the entire year!
Time is running out, and you only have until April 13th to grab the fantastic OnePlus 6T at the lowest price ever! Discounted for the first time at a flat Rs 3,000 on the 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, you also get an additional Rs 1,500 off if you have an HDFC Card. This brings down the already competitive price of the 6GB RAM variant down to Rs 33,499. The other two options - 8GB RAM with 128GB storage & 8GB RAM with 256GB storage will also be running a flat discount of up to Rs 4,000. Mind-blowing is the word you’re looking for!
With features like smart boost, a more prominent display, increased battery capacity, in-display fingerprint sensor, Night mode in camera powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, you’ll never have a better opportunity to get the best value for your money. Need more convincing? Click here to check out the whole range of features and details of the OnePlus 6T before you decide.
If we’ve managed to get you thinking about what a juicy deal this is, then now’s the time to head to Amazon.in and check out India’s most awaited online smartphone sale. Get in early on the most value-driven shopping you’ll do all year long!
Now to the point. If you’ve been waiting all year for the Amazon Fab Phones Fest to upgrade your dated phone finally, then THIS.IS.IT! Say hello to 72 hours of some of the most exciting online shopping offers you will find on Amazon in the entire year!
Time is running out, and you only have until April 13th to grab the fantastic OnePlus 6T at the lowest price ever! Discounted for the first time at a flat Rs 3,000 on the 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, you also get an additional Rs 1,500 off if you have an HDFC Card. This brings down the already competitive price of the 6GB RAM variant down to Rs 33,499. The other two options - 8GB RAM with 128GB storage & 8GB RAM with 256GB storage will also be running a flat discount of up to Rs 4,000. Mind-blowing is the word you’re looking for!
With features like smart boost, a more prominent display, increased battery capacity, in-display fingerprint sensor, Night mode in camera powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, you’ll never have a better opportunity to get the best value for your money. Need more convincing? Click here to check out the whole range of features and details of the OnePlus 6T before you decide.
If we’ve managed to get you thinking about what a juicy deal this is, then now’s the time to head to Amazon.in and check out India’s most awaited online smartphone sale. Get in early on the most value-driven shopping you’ll do all year long!
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra on Marrying Nick Jonas: I Judged a Book by Its Cover
- Jadeja's Outrageous Six to Ben Stokes is Now a Hilarious Internet Meme
- Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2 Review: Shweta Tripathi's Medical Journey is Unrewarding
- The Tashkent Files Movie Review: A Dull and Drab Conspiracy Theory Film
- Jio Vivo Cricket Offer: Benefits Worth Rs 10,000 on Vivo V15 And V15 Pro
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results