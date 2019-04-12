SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Amazon’s Fab Phones Fest Is Back & They Are Giving OnePlus 6T at the Cheapest Prices

Time is running out, and you only have until April 13th to grab the fantastic OnePlus 6T at the lowest price ever!

Updated:April 12, 2019, 7:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Amazon’s Fab Phones Fest Is Back & They Are Giving OnePlus 6T at the Cheapest Prices
Time is running out, and you only have until April 13th to grab the fantastic OnePlus 6T at the lowest price ever!
Loading...
Launched on Oct 29th 2018, the OnePlus 6T from Chinese manufacturer OnePlus was the latest in its line-up of superbly designed and intuitive smartphones. With a long line of successes in the last few years, it's clear that this is a brand that knows how to neatly balance flagship features and high quality with pocket-friendly prices; that make it possible for everyone to reach for the stars. And since its launch, it has been proved without a doubt that OnePlus 6T is one of India’s most preferred and loved phones.

Now to the point. If you’ve been waiting all year for the Amazon Fab Phones Fest to upgrade your dated phone finally, then THIS.IS.IT! Say hello to 72 hours of some of the most exciting online shopping offers you will find on Amazon in the entire year!

Time is running out, and you only have until April 13th to grab the fantastic OnePlus 6T at the lowest price ever! Discounted for the first time at a flat Rs 3,000 on the 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, you also get an additional Rs 1,500 off if you have an HDFC Card. This brings down the already competitive price of the 6GB RAM variant down to Rs 33,499. The other two options - 8GB RAM with 128GB storage & 8GB RAM with 256GB storage will also be running a flat discount of up to Rs 4,000. Mind-blowing is the word you’re looking for!

With features like smart boost, a more prominent display, increased battery capacity, in-display fingerprint sensor, Night mode in camera powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, you’ll never have a better opportunity to get the best value for your money. Need more convincing? Click here to check out the whole range of features and details of the OnePlus 6T before you decide.

If we’ve managed to get you thinking about what a juicy deal this is, then now’s the time to head to Amazon.in and check out India’s most awaited online smartphone sale. Get in early on the most value-driven shopping you’ll do all year long!
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram