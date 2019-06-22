Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Amazon’s First 4K UHD Fire TV With Dolby Vision support: All You Need to Know

Amazon and its manufacturer partners have been selling inexpensive 4K TVs with Fire TV software built in for a few years now, on Friday, the company has launched its first Fire TV model.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 22, 2019, 2:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Amazon’s First 4K UHD Fire TV With Dolby Vision support: All You Need to Know
Amazon and its manufacturer partners have been selling inexpensive 4K TVs with Fire TV software built in for a few years now, on Friday, the company has launched its first Fire TV model.
Loading...

Amazon has been surprising its fans with new and attractive offers time and again. Once again, Amazon has come up with a hard-to-resist offer. While Amazon and its manufacturer partners have been selling inexpensive 4K TVs with Fire TV software built in for a few years now, on Friday, the company has launched its first Fire TV model that includes support for Dolby Vision, which is an HDR format that offers a wider color palette and brighter highlights than TVs that lack HDR.

While HDR10 applies one set of parameters to an entire show or movie, the Dolby Vision can let you make adjustments to picture quality scene by scene. The Toshiba-branded set will be sold exclusively by Amazon and Best Buy. While a 55-inch model, priced at $449.99 or Rs 31,310 is on sale immediately, the 43-inch and 50-inch models, priced at $329.99 (Rs 22,960) and $379.99 (Rs 26,439) respectively, will be available for sell later this month on June 30.

The Amazon Fire TV Edition with Dolby Vision pairs a big-screen television with a slick Fire TV interface backed by Alexa voice commands. While the Dolby Vision and Atmos are widely available in premium-priced smart TVs, Amazon is launching the Fire TV with Dolby Vision at an easily affordable price.

Amazon has launched more than 20 models of Fire TV Edition smart TVs since last June and currently offers the Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Cube. The Fire TV Stick 4K supports Dolby Vision, while the Cube offers Dolby Atmos audio but not the visual side.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram