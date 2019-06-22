Amazon’s First 4K UHD Fire TV With Dolby Vision support: All You Need to Know

Amazon has been surprising its fans with new and attractive offers time and again. Once again, Amazon has come up with a hard-to-resist offer. While Amazon and its manufacturer partners have been selling inexpensive 4K TVs with Fire TV software built in for a few years now, on Friday, the company has launched its first Fire TV model that includes support for Dolby Vision, which is an HDR format that offers a wider color palette and brighter highlights than TVs that lack HDR.

While HDR10 applies one set of parameters to an entire show or movie, the Dolby Vision can let you make adjustments to picture quality scene by scene. The Toshiba-branded set will be sold exclusively by Amazon and Best Buy. While a 55-inch model, priced at $449.99 or Rs 31,310 is on sale immediately, the 43-inch and 50-inch models, priced at $329.99 (Rs 22,960) and $379.99 (Rs 26,439) respectively, will be available for sell later this month on June 30.

The Amazon Fire TV Edition with Dolby Vision pairs a big-screen television with a slick Fire TV interface backed by Alexa voice commands. While the Dolby Vision and Atmos are widely available in premium-priced smart TVs, Amazon is launching the Fire TV with Dolby Vision at an easily affordable price.

Amazon has launched more than 20 models of Fire TV Edition smart TVs since last June and currently offers the Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Cube. The Fire TV Stick 4K supports Dolby Vision, while the Cube offers Dolby Atmos audio but not the visual side.