Amazon’s Great Indian Sale Last Day Offers: Discounts on OnePlus 6T, Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Apple iPhone X And More
Amazon is offering discounts on devices like OnePlus 6T, Redmi Y2, Samsung Galaxy S9 and other mobiles. Discounts are also available on laptops, tablets, and other electronic items.
Amazon Great Indian Sale 2019 is live and will continue till January 23. The e-commerce major is offering discounts on devices like OnePlus 6T, Redmi Y2, Samsung Galaxy S9 and other mobiles. Discounts are also available on laptops, tablets, and other electronic items. Amazon India has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit and debit cardholders. The offer is also valid on EMI transactions during the Amazon sale. The Amazon sale was offering early access for Amazon Prime members on Saturday, but it's now open to everyone
OnePlus 6T:
On exchange offer, Amazon is providing an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 with 6 months no-cost EMI option. The effective price would be roughly Rs 30,467. The final effective amount will vary depending on the exchange value of your phone.
Xiaomi Redmi Y2:
The selfie-focused smartphone from Xiaomi is available for Rs 7,999 instead of its usual pricing of Rs 10,499. This is for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant. If you want to opt for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant, you can grab it for Rs 9,999 instead of Rs 13,499.
Samsung Galaxy S9:
Samsung’s flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S9 is currently available at a discounted price on Amazon. The 64GB variant with is available for Rs 48,900, down from its market price of Rs 57,900. Similarly the 128GB and the 256GB variants are also available at discounted prices of Rs 53,999 and Rs 54,800 respectively. With that, you can get extra Rs 9,000 off if you exchange your old phone.
Apple iPhone X:
Under the Amazon Great Indian Sale, the 64GB Apple iPhone X is available at Rs 74,999 with a discount of Rs 16,901. The 256GB variant of the iPhone X is available at Rs 89,999 after a discount of Rs 18,931.
Land Rover Discovery SUV Test Drive Review
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Land Rover Discovery SUV Test Drive Review
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
