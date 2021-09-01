Has it ever happened that you haven’t been able to get if your smart speaker understood your command because you’re in a noise environment and the volume is too low? Amazon is working on a solution for this, which will make Alexa respond louder if it detects you’re in a noisy environment. The new Adaptive Volume mode is meant to make sure that users can still hear Alexa’s responses over any background noise. Currently, the feature is only available for US users, and they can turn it on by saying “Alexa, turn on Adaptive Volume."

Now this is not the same as the adaptive sound feature on the new Echo fourth generation, which uses the mics to make the music sound better according to the room. Amazon has not mentioned if Adaptive Volume will work in the opposite direction, becoming quieter if there’s no background noise. However, there is a different feature for a similar purpose called Whisper Mode, where Alexa will whisper its response if users talk quietly. There are other such covenience features Amazon’s virtual assistant has like the ability to adjust volume depending on what time it is, by adding a “set volume" action to a custom routine that activates at a certain time, or making it part of your bedtime routine.

This is not the first smart speaker that adapts to the user’s environment. Google Nest has an Ambient IQ feature that allows it to respond according to the ambient noise.

