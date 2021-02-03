Amazon's New Headquarters 'Helix' Is a Giant Glass Swirly Surrounded By Trees

Coinciding with founder Jeff Bezos' announcement that he will step down as the CEO of the company later this year, Amazon has unveiled the design of its new headquarters in Arlington, Virginia. The building design unveiled by Amazon shows a swirling glass tower covered in trees. The tower stands out from the skyline of the city and rises above most buildings, according to the images that Amazon has shared. Amazon is calling the building "The Helix" because of its shape that is supposed to take inspiration from the natural beauty of a double helix.

Amazon says that it will invest about $2.5 billion (roughly Rs 18,234 crores) in the Arlington headquarters and is committed to creating 25,000 jobs over the next decade. Amazon said that the Arlington headquarters will offer a variety of alternative work environments for Amazon employees amid lush gardens and flourishing trees that are native to the region. On the outside, there will be two sets of spiraling paths that are dotted with local paths, allowing employees to hike up. According to a Wall Street Journal report, the building will be 350 feet tall and Amazon says that it plans to offer public tours of the building on weekends.

Apart from the building itself, Amazon has also unveiled plans to build a campus around it. The company is planning to build three 22-floor buildings around the Helix. Within these three buildings, Amazon plans to create a plaza filled with greenery and a dog run that will be open to the public. The company is also planning to make room for retail stores, restaurants, and food trucks as well.

Amazon has a similar structure at its Seattle Headquarters, where there are Spheres, which are three connected glass globes filled with greenery. This design language is echoed in the Helix, but at a much larger stage.

While the building does look pretty cool and will definitely stand out within the Arlington skyline, Amazon will need approval from local governments before the construction on The Helix can begin. Amazon had got the approval for the first phase of the Arlington Headquarters in December 2019 and the construction is underway for two 22-story towers.