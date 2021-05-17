Amazon's New MiniTV Streaming Service Will Let You Stream Content for Free on Shopping App

Amazon has launched a new MiniTV video streaming service that allows users to stream content free of cost, directly from the Amazon shopping app. Amazon launched a similar ad-supported streaming service called IMDb TV in the US two years ago. MiniTV is a service that is “completely free" within the Amazon India app and is available only to users in India, Amazon has said. MiniTV features web-series, comedy shows, and content around tech news, food, beauty, and fashion “to begin with," Amazon said. Some of the titles availalbe on MiniTV now are produced by TVF and Pocket Aces - two of the most popular web studios in India. Content for Amazon MiniTV is also supplied by creators like Ashish Chanchlani, Amit Bhadana, Round2Hell, Harsh Beniwal, Shruti Arjun Anand, Elvish Yadav, Prajakta Koli, Swagger Sharma, Aakash Gupta, and Nishant Tanwar.

According to a report in TechCrunch, much of MiniTV’s content catalog is old, some of which content partners already developed for other platforms or published on their own YouTube channels. MiniTV is currently available only on the Amazon Android app, and will arrive on iOS and mobile web over the coming months. This comes soon after Amazon discontinued its month-long subscription for its flagship video streaming services, Prime Video. Amazon recently discontinued the month-long subscription for Prime Video in line with a new RBI guideline that asks banks and financial institutions to implement an additional factor of authentication for processing online transactions.

Going ahead, Amazon will only offer a three month and annual prime memberships. The Amazon Prime monthly subscription was priced at Rs 129 per month, but it has now been removed to adhere with the new RBI guidelines The deadline for implementation of the new mandate has been set for September 30. Amazon has also updated its support page to reflect the removal of its monthly subscription.

