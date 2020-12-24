Ambrane Elite Neckband Earphones With 6-Hours Battery Life Launched in India, Priced at Rs 1,200

Ambrane, the Indian mobile accessory brand, has launched new wireless earphones, the Ambrane Elite Neckband in India. As the name suggests, the earphones come with a neckband-style design and offer HD stereo sound. Notable features of the Ambrane Elite Neckband earphones include Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity and an IPX4 rating for dust and sweat resistance. The device's price in India is set at Rs 1,299.

Currently, the earphones are available to purchase via Ambrane website and major online and offline retailers. Along with Elite neckband, Ambrane also launched EP2000 wired earphones. The Ambrane EP2000 come with inline controls that include a microphone, and the device is further said to carry extra soft ear tips for prolonged usage. The product's price in India is set at Rs 499 and is available at retail stores.

In terms of specifications, the Ambrane Elite Neckband earphones work with both Android and iOS devices. The company says the device comes with dynamic sound drivers that can capture "the most subtle audio waves" for a good music experience. The Ambrane Elite also support Apple Siri and Google Assistant virtual assistant to enable voice command to control or skip music. The voice assistant can be activated with a click of a button. Additionally, the earphones pack a 135mAh battery that can last up to six hours on a single charge. Ambrane claims that the earphones are ergonomically designed, and the in-the-ear fit ensures day-long comfort, therefore making them useful during intense workouts. The ear tips come with magnets to provide tangle-free wear around the collar. The headset has a three-button in-line remote control and a microphone. The remote control gives users the option to manage calls and music, without having to access the smartphone.

Speaking about the launch, Ashok Rajpal who is the Director at Ambrane India said that the company is exploring ways to expand its outlets in the country. We already have over 7,000 retail stores in India, by the end of 2021 we aim to reach 1,0000 stores covering across India," he said. At the moment, Ambrane sells a host wireless earphones on its website. It also offers a bunch TWS earbuds at an affordable range such as Ambrane NanoBuds (Rs 1,299) and Ambrane VibeBeats (Rs 1,999).