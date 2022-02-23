Ambrane India has announced the launch of a new smartwatch dubbed the Ambrane FitShot Sphere. The new smartwatch sits with the existing watches in the ‘FitShot’ series that includes Ambrane FitShot Grip, Ambrane FitShot Zest, and Ambrane FitShot Loop. The device comes with a classic round-shaped dial and metal-buckle strap-on mechanism. In terms of features, the company claims users can track fitness goals and health metrics such as SpO2 and heart rate. The watch is available to purchase via the Ambrane India website and partner channels.

Ambrane FitShot Sphere Specifications

Ambrane says the FitShot Sphere smartwatch is available in two shades of Black and Peach, and customers will get 365 days warranty. It sports a circular 1.28-inch screen size with 450 nits of brightness that should be enough for indoors and outdoors usages. Customers will get limited options of three watch faces on board; however, there are 46 cloud watch faces to download to customise the user interface.

In terms of health and fitness-related features, Ambrane FitShot Sphere has a heart rate monitor and a SpO2 blood-oxygen-level monitor. The data acquired by these sensors are available with full analytics in the Ambrane FitShot Wear app that is only available on the Google Play app store. That means users with iPhones cannot track and enjoy the full features that the device offers. Additionally, the Ambrane FitShot Sphere offers 17 Sports Modes, including the new stationary bike and rowing machine modes. The wristwatch further has a sleep tracker. The Sphere comes equipped with a 270 mAh battery that is touted to deliver a 7-day battery with standard usage.

Ambrane FitShot Sphere supports Bluetooth v5.0, and Android smartphone users will get notifications via compatible apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, text messages, and more. It comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water-resistant so users can be carefree about sweaty workout sessions.

Ambrane FitShot Sphere Price in India

The Ambrane FitShot Sphere smartwatch carries a price tag of Rs 4,999 in India. The watch is currently selling at Rs 3,999 on the official website and at Rs 2,999 on Amazon.

