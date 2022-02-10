Delhi-based Ambrane is refreshing its Wearable portfolio with a new ‘FitShot’ smartwatch series. The company says the Ambrane ‘FitShot Zest’ is the first watch in the series, and it comes with voice assistance support, a voice calling feature, and more. Users can also enjoy ‘real-time’ health features, and female users can track their menstrual cycle. The new watch is retailing via Flipkart.

Ambrane FitShot Zest Specifications

In terms of features, the Ambrane FitShot Zest resembles the Apple Watch with a square-shaped screen and curved edges. There’s also a dial on the right. The FitShot Zest comes with a 1.7-inch display, and the device supports 24×7 real-time Health Tracking. Users can track blood oxygen level (Spo2), Blood Pressure, Sleep, Heart rate, and more. We also get some standard health monitoring tools like steps tracker, calories burned, and activity history. Ambrane says its latest smartwatch gets menstrual cycle tracking that easily records and tracks the female cycles. It has a water resistance rating of IP67, making it resistant to dust and water.

One of the key features of the Ambrane FitShot Zest is the voice calling ability that budget smartwatches are incorporating. It essentially lets users make calls on the connected smartwatch with the inbuilt dialer. There are also 10 sport modes and smart notifications via the connected app. The Ambrane FitShot Zest can work with both Google Assistant and Apple Siri. Once fully charged, the smartwatch can last up to 7 days. There’s also built-in alarm, reminders, and stopwatch features.

Ambrane FitShot Zest Price

The Ambrane FitShot Zest carries a price tag of Rs 4,999, and customers can choose between three colour options – Black, Blue, and Pink on Flipkart. The e-commerce platform is also offering bank deals like 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. Ambrane says its next two smartwatches will launch in India on Feb 14 on Amazon.

