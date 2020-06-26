Ambrane Has New Smart Plugs For Your Gadgets And They Work With Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant

Mobile accessories brand Ambrane has unveiled a range of new smart plugs namely the Smart Plugs ASP10 and Smart Plugs ASP16. The company says that these will enable users to operate their devices remotely and will be powered to support Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT. The 10 Ampere-powered ASP10 Smart Plug which is suitable to be working with small to medium-sized electrical appliances costs Rs 899, while the Smart Plug ASP-16 is priced at Rs 1,119, and comes with a rated power of 16A designed for large-sized electrical devices such as air conditioners and microwave ovens.

As far as the features of the smart plugs are concerned, both the devices can make use of your existing Home Wi-Fi network to provide wireless control to lamps, heaters and other devices. The smart plugs are designed with Type-D Male, 3-Pin plugs to suit Indian-styled sockets. Furthermore, users will get a multiple control feature when they connect the smart plugs through the Ambrane Smart Life app.

Additionally, both the ASP-10 and ASP-16 smart plugs will enable users to keep track of the energy consumption right from their smartphone. The company claims that both these devices are energy-saving plugs and will also help users to schedule and operate their gadgets or appliances no matter where they are located. The Ambrane ASP 10 and ASP-16 smart plugs are currently available for purchase from the Ambrane India website and e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon India.