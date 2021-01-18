Ambrane NeoBuds 11, NeoBuds 22 TWS Earbuds With Up to 14-Hours Battery Life Launched in India

Ambrane, the Indian mobile accessory brand, has launched two new TWS earbuds - Ambrane NeoBuds 11 and Ambrane NeoBuds 22. Both the devices feature similar specifications; however, the major difference between the two is the availability of active noise cancellation (ANC) support on the Ambrane NeoBuds 11. Notably, the battery capacity on the two differs marginally. The two earbuds are quite different in terms of the design, as the Ambrane NeoBuds 22 look similar to Samsung Galaxy Buds while the NeoBuds 11 come with an Apple AirPods-like long stem.

Notably, both Ambrane NeoBuds 11 and Ambrane NeoBuds 22 come with a price tag of Rs 2,499 despite the unavailability of ANC on the latter. Customers can purchase the earbuds via Ambrane India website and partnered offline and online channels, starting today. The Ambrane NeoBuds 22 TWS earbuds come in White and Black finish, with the charging case adopting the same colour.

Starting with the Ambrane NeoBuds 22, the TWS earbuds come with a snug fit design to ensure no movement, even while running. The earbuds are compatible with Android and iOS devices that further support voice commands with Google Assistant and Apple Siri. The NeoBuds 22 can work within a range of 10 metres and are touted to offer up to 14 hours of music playback (with the case) on a single charge. Each bud is said to offer four hours of audio playback on a single charge while the charging case takes roughly 1.5 hours to fully charge. Other features include Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity, multifunctional button control that allows you to control calls and music, and built-in microphone.

On the other hand, features on the NeoBuds 11 TWS earbuds are similar to their sibling; however, the most notable specification here includes the ANC support. The earbuds are touted to deliver up to 12 hours of battery (with the case) while each bud can last up to four hours per charge. The charging case packs a 300mAh battery that takes up to 1.5 hours to charge. The earbuds also provide 10-metre transmission range similar to the NeoBuds 11. Other features include Bluetooth v5.0, Android and iOS support, touch control to answer calls or play/pause music. Users can also activate the voice assistant with a single finger touch.