AMD Has New Rizen 5000 Series Processors, But Do They Beat Intel's 10th Gen CPUs On Clock Speeds?

American chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has announced its new lineup of Ryzen 5000 series processors for desktops. The new Ryzen 5000 series has been announced with four new CPUs, which will also be the first chips that will come with the company's next generation Zen 3 architecture. The new Ryzen 5000 series will continue using AMD's 7nm chip, but the company claims the new chips offer a 19 percent increase in operations per cycle. AMD has also said that the Ryzen 500 will see a completely new design, and a higher max boost speed.

The four new CPUs announced by AMD are the top-of-the-line Ryzen Ryzen 9 5950X with 16 cores and a max speed of 4.9GHZ priced at $799 (roughly Rs. 58,450), the Ryzen 9 5900X with 12 cores, 32 threads, and a max boost speed of 4.8GHZ, priced at $549 (roughly Rs. 40,160), the Ryzen 7 5800X with eight cores, 16 threads, and a max boost speed of 4.7GHz, priced at $449 (roughly Rs. 32,850), and a $299 (roughly Rs. 21,900) Ryzen 5 5600X with six cores, 12 threads, and a max boost speed of 4.6GHz. AMD also said that by just replacing the Zen 2 architecture with Zen 3, the new chips are compatible with older motherboards after a firmware update. The new Zen 3 model will improve performance by up to 26 percent on older motherboards.

The new CPUs will be made available starting November 5. Now, while the new AMD Ryzen CPUs are in competition with Intel's 10th generations Core i9 processors, they don't beat the 10th gen Core i9 processors in terms of clocking speed. While the top-of-the-line Intel 10th generation Core i9 CPU maxes out at a 5.3GHz clocking speed, the Ryzen 5950X, AMD's fastest new chip tops out at 4.9GHz. However, AMD is banking on its new chips having improved power efficiency and a higher core and thread count.

AMD also pointed to benchmark scores of the new Ryzen CPUs. The company said that the Ryzen 9 5900X manages to beat Intel's i9-10900K in terms of benchmark scores when playing titles like League of Legends, Dota 2, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and more. The benchmark scores, however, showed that the Intel chip beat the new Ryzen 9 for Battlefield V.

[caption id="attachment_2945889" align="alignnone" width="1200"]

Apart from releasing the new CPUs, AMD also teased its upcoming Radeon RX 6000 'Big Navi' graphic cards, which are built on the company's next-gen RDNA 2 acrhitecture. The company will fully announce the graphic cards on October 28. The new cards are said to be in comparison of the Nvidia RTX 3000 GPUs, which AMD says will enable 4K gaming at 60fps.