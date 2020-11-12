AMD Launches Four New Ryzen V2000 Embedded SoCs for Mini PCs and IoT Devices

American Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has launched its new 7nm Ryzen V2000 embedded SoCs that feature the company's Zen 2 cores introduced with the Ryzen 3000 desktop series. The new processors are targeted at Thin Client, Mini PCs and Edge systems - possibly gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch, and come with up to eight Zen 2 cores and up to AMD's Radeon Vega 7 graphics compute units. AMD has announced four new models in the V2000 range of processors, which are split in two TDP groups.

The two TDP groups AMD has split its new V2000 processors in are 10-25W TDP models and 35-54W TDP models. The two 10-25W TDP models are the AMD Ryzen V2516 and Ryzen V2718 SoCs. Among these, the V2516 is a six-core, 12-thread chipset with a 2.1GHz base clocking speed and up to 3.95GHz single core boost speeds. Further, the V2516 has 80C maximum thermals and is supported by a Vega 6 GPU clocked at 1.5GHz. The V2718 in the 10-25W TDP category is also an octa-core chipset with 16 threads at a 1.7GHz base clock speed and up to 4.15GHz single core boost speeds. This also can take up to 80C heat and comes with a Vega 7 iGPU clocked at 1.6GHz.

The 35-54W TDP category consists of the AMD Ryzen V2546 and AMD Ryzen V2748 chipsets. Out of these two, the V2748 is the higher-end model with eight Zen 2 cores and 16 threads, clocked at a 2.9GHz base speed and up to 4.25 single core boost speeds. The V2748 SoC is supported by a Vega 7 iGPU clocked at 1.6GHz. The lower end variant in the 35-54W TDP category, the AMD V2546 SoC is a six-core, 12-thread CPU with a 3.0GHz base clock speed and 3.95GHz single core boost speeds. A Vega 6 iGPU does the graphics duties on the AMD Ryzen V2546.

As compared to previous generation V1000 chipsets, the new Ryzen V2000 Embedded chips with Zen 2 cores are claimed to deliver 2x4 the multi-threaded performance-per-watt, up to 30 percent better single threaded performance and up to 40 percent better graphics. During the announcement, AMD compared the new Ryzen V2000 chips with Intel's processors, and the Ryzen V2000 chips appeared to be lagging behind the Intel Core i7 (10th gen) by 2 percent in CR20 single-threaded loads, but beats the Intel chip in RC20 multi-threaded loads by an impressive 52 percent. The new V200 embedded processors are expected to power mini PCs, IoT devices, and more. AMD did not announce anything regarding the price of the new V2000 embedded chipsets, but said that they will only be sold in pre-assembly systems.