AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series GPUs Are Here, and They're Apparently More Powerful Than Nvidia RTX 3000

AMD, the US-based semiconductor company today unveiled three new graphics cards under the Radeon RX 6000 series namely, the AMD Radeon RX 6800, AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, and the flagship AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT. All the new AMD GPUs come nearly a month after the launch of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 GPU series and its flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT costs $500 lesser than the flagship RTX 3090 GPU. Additionally, AMD's own benchmark results show that the new GPUs perform relatively better than Nvidia new GPUs; however this is not the final verdict as other users will test the graphic cards once they're available to purchase.

The company during the global launch event had announced that the AMD Radeon RX 6800 and AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT would start shipping on November 18 and carry a price tag of $579 (approx Rs. 43,000) and $649 (approx Rs. 48,000) respectively. The flagship AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT price has been set at $999 (roughly Rs. 74,000), and it will be available starting December 8. The pricing and availability details of the new AMD Radeon RX 6000 GPU series for the Indian market remain unclear. However, the AMD Radeon RX 6000 graphic cards will likely arrive in other markets in the coming months that is line with the current global launch. To recall, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 series that was launched last month, comes with a starting price tag of Rs. 51,000 for the RTX 3070 GPU while the RTX 3080 GPU is priced at Rs. 71,000 in India. The flagship GeForce RTX 3090 costs Rs. 1,52,000 in the country.

The new AMD Radeon RX 6000 series features AMD's RDNA 2 architecture that is said to be more energy efficient with reduced latency compared to its predecessor. The same technology is also found inside the new Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. The nAMD GPUs come with DirectX 12 support that was previously limited to Nvidia GPUs. The feature offers ray-tracing (real-time lighting, shadows and reflections) and variable rate shading as well. Additionally, AMD Radeon RX 6000 series packs the new AMD Infinity Cache architecture along with up to 16GB of dedicated GDDR6 memory.

Starting with the AMD Radeon RX 6800, the GPU features 60 computing units with a base game clock speed of 1,815Mhz and a boost of 2,105Mhz. The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, on the other hand, is powered by 72 compute units, and it provides a game frequency of up to 2,015Mhz with a boost clock of 2,250Mhz. According to AMD's own benchmarks accessed by The Verge, the Radeon RX 6800 XT is aimed at RTX 3080, and it is promising neck-to-neck performance in 4K and 1440p gaming with several titles. Even the power efficiency appears to better as the Radeon RX 6800 XT draws up to 300 watts of power, while the RTX 3080 draws up to 320 watts. It also comes with 128MB of Infinity Cache coupled with up 16GB GDDR6 memory.

The flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT features are more or less similar to the Radeon RX 6800 and it comes with 80 compute units with a base clock speed of 2,015Mhz and a boost of 2,250Mhz. As per AMD's benchmark, its flagship GPU performed better with multiple titles like Battlefield V, Forza Horizon 4, and Gears 5 in comparison to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090. All three new Radeon RX 6000 Series GPUs use a traditional 2.5 slot design with triple-fan cooling system.