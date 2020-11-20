AMD Radeon RX 6800 Is Now Available for Purchase in India, SEP Set at Rs 45,999

AMD Radeon RX 6800 graphics card, unveiled last month by the American chipmaker is now available for purchase in India. The Radeon RX 6800 is a part of the Radeon RX 6000 series, which includes the AMD Radeon RX 6800, AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, and the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT. While the RX 6800 XT and RX 6900 XT prices are yet to be announced, the suggested e-tailer price (SEP) of the AMD Radeon RX 6800 has been announced at Rs 45,999 in India (exclusive of GST).

The Suggested e-tailer price is set by the manufacturing company but are subject to market inflation based on distribution, retail margins, and scarcity. Now, the AMD Radeon RX 6800 has not been listed on AMD's official online store. The graphic card, however, has been listed by a couple of retailers at a higher price that the SEP set by AMD. It has been listed at Rs 55,999 on Prime ABGB and Rs 65,000 on Vedant Computers. AMD said that the add-in-board (AIB) models of the Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT will be available from partners starting November 25. Nothing is known about the pricing of the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT.

AMD announced the Radeon RX 6000 series last month, as a competitor to Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3000 series that was announced a month earlier in September. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 starts at Rs 51,000 for the RTX 3070 and goes up to Rs 1,52,000 for the Nvidie GeForce RTX 3090.

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 features 60 computing units with a base game clock speed of 1,815Mhz and a boost of 2,105Mhz. The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, on the other hand, is powered by 72 compute units, and it provides a game frequency of up to 2,015Mhz with a boost clock of 2,250Mhz. The flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT features are more or less similar to the Radeon RX 6800 and it comes with 80 compute units with a base clock speed of 2,015Mhz and a boost of 2,250Mhz. All three Radeon RX 6000 Series GPUs use a traditional 2.5 slot design with triple-fan cooling system.