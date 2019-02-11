AMD Radeon VII 7nm GPU Launched For Rs 54,990, But Will You Get One Over the Nvidia RTX 2080

After announcing the world’s first 7nm architecture-based graphics card at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), AMD has brought the Radeon VII to India. The company says that the new graphics processing unit (GPU) offers ‘exceptional gaming performance’ and improved experiences with the latest AAA, eSports and VR titles.Built on the AMD Vega architecture, the new Radeon VII is said to deliver twice the memory and 2.1-times the memory bandwidth when compared to the Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics card. It features 60 compute units offering 3,840 stream processors and clocks up to 1,750MHz. There is 16GB of HMB2 memory which is 5GB more than the high-end Nvidia RTX 2080Ti. There is also 1TB per second memory bandwidth, support for AMD’s FreeSync and a 4,096-bit memory interface. It is claimed to offer high-end DirectX12 and Vulkan performance with improvements of 35 percent in Battlefield V and 42 percent in Strange Brigade compared to the Radeon Vega 64.Priced at Rs 54,990 in India the Radeon VII will be bundled with free copies of Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry 5 and The Division 2 and it will be available via online and offline retailers.Yes, the AMD’s new GPU is the first consumer-centric 7nm graphics card, but various tests show that it is just as good as Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 2080, if not better. On top of that, it doesn’t support real-time ray-tracing tech that basically enhances the gaming experience making it more lifelike, especially when it comes to lighting. Sure the RTX 2080 is more expensive, but considering AMD’s history of buggy drivers and high-temperature issues, the Radeon VII is going to have a tough time in the Indian market.