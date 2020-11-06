AMD Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 Desktop Processors Priced at Rs. 22,990 Onwards in India

American chipmaker AMD had launched its Ryzen 5000 series of desktop CPUs based on the new Zen 3 architecture last month. The company had launched a total of four SKUs and announced the prices in the US ranging from $299 (roughly Rs. 22,100) to $799 (roughly Rs. 59,100). Yesterday, AMD announced the prices for its Ryzen 5000 series in India. The prices for the AMD Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 start at Rs. 22,990 and go up to Rs. 60,990 in India. The prices announced by AMD are excluding taxes, hence an 18 percent GST will be charged by retailers over the mentioned prices.

The most affordable from the range, Ryzen 5 5600X has been priced at Rs 22,990, the Ryzen 7 5800X is priced at Rs 34,490, the Ryzen 9 5900X is priced at Rs 41,990, and the top-of-the-line AMD Ryzen 9 5950X will cost Rs. 60,990 in India. The prices in India are close to the AMD Ryzen 5000 series prices in the US. In the new Ryzen 5000 series, the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is the top-spec CPU among the series. The flagship processor comes with 16 cores and 32 threads with a peak clock speed of 4.8GHz. Below that, sits the Ryzen 9 5900X CPU with 12 cores and a peak clocking speed of 4.8GHz. Further, the Ryzen 7 5800X comes with 8 cores and 16 threads, with a clock speed of 4.7GHz, and the most affordable Ryzen 5 5600X comes with 6 cores, 12 threads, and a peak clock speed of 4.6GHz.

During the launch, AMD had confirmed that the new processors will be supported by AMD's 500 series motherboards. Back then, the company had also pointed to benchmark scores of the new Ryzen CPUs. The company said that the Ryzen 9 5900X manages to beat Intel's i9-10900K in terms of benchmark scores when playing titles like League of Legends, Dota 2, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and more. The benchmark scores, however, showed that the Intel chip beat the new Ryzen 9 for Battlefield V.

The new Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 processors are starting to ship today in the US, with availability in India also starting soon.