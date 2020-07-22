AMD Unveils Ryzen 4000 Series Processors Built for Modern Business PCs

Chip-maker AMD on Wednesday announced 7nm x86 desktop processors with built-in graphics for consumer and commercial PC markets. "AMD is dedicated to continuously pushing the boundaries of processing power and graphics performance to deliver amazing PC experiences for all customers, from mainstream PC users, to gamers, streamers and enterprise users," Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, client business unit, AMD said in a statement.

Built for modern business PCs, AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Desktop Processors with PRO technologies offer enterprise-class solutions and multi-layered security features. The Processors are built on the industry-leading 7nm process and "Zen 2" core architecture, offering power efficiency in the state-of-the-art AMD socket AM4 platform.

According to the company, the AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Desktop Processors with Radeon Graphics and the AMD Athlon 3000 Series Desktop Processors with Radeon Graphics feature the most advanced processor core technology on the market combined with the best graphics performance available in a desktop processor.

The AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Desktop Processors are expected to be available in systems from OEM partners, including Lenovo and HP starting in Q3, 2020. However, the processors will be available from July 21 and are expected in systems from OEM partners starting later this fall.