Amid Farmer's Protest, Instagram Blocks #Sikh Hashtag Again; Second Such Incident This Year

Instagram had blocked the hashtag #sikh on its platform temporarily. The Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform said that it had blocked the #sikh hashtag temporarily upon reports of the community violating Instagram's Community Guidelines. Users on Saturday reported on Twitter that the #sikh hashtag is not searchable on Instagram, and some reported that the hashtag is blocked on Facebook as well. This is the second time that the photo-sharing platform has blocked the #sikh hashtag. Instagram and Facebook had blocked the same hashtag earlier this year as well. The company had back then said that the hashtag was mistakenly blocked.

A Facebook spokesperson told NDTV Gadgets 360 that the #sikh hashtag was temporarily blocked because of reports from the community for violating Instagram's Community Guidelines. The company later confirmed t0 Gadgets 360 that the hashtag is back up and functioning now. Some reports on Twitter have said that the company had blocked the #sikh hashtag due to the ongoing farmer's protest in the country. The #sikh hashtag now shows about 2.5 million posts on Instagram upon search. According to the NDTV Gadgets 360 report, the Instagram app was showing a "posts hidden" error when users were searching for the #sikh hashtag. However, the app started showing a few posts after the issue was raised by some users.

In June as well, Instagram and its parent Facebook were spotted blocking the #sikh hashtag on their platforms. It was, however, unblocked shortly after as users started reporting the issue. Instagram apologised for blocking the hashtag and said that it was 'mistakenly blocked' in March upon receiving a tip.