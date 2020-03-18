Amidst The Coronavirus Gloom, Four New Apple iPad Pro Models Could be on The Way

The much-expected Apple iPad Pro line-up refresh could be happening soon enough. The company’s Chinese website accidentally listed four new iPad Pro models before the listing were taken down. That was enough time for screenshots to be taken and spread the word of cheer to everyone who may be down in the dumps because of the Coronavirus, or COVID-19, gloom. On the way are the new iPad Pro 12.9 and the iPad Pro 11. In essence, these will be updates to the existing line-up.

The screenshots taken in time by Canadian website iPhone in Canada suggest that the iPad Pro 11 with Wi-Fi only will have the model number A2228 while the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant will be A2231. The larger iPad Pro 12.9 will carry the model number A2229 for the Wi-Fi variant while the Wi-Fi + Cellular model could get the A2233 model number. At present, it is not clear what all storage options will be offered with the new iPad Pro line-up. For reference, both the 11-inch iPad Pro and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro are available in 64GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options. Though, we might see the base storage space bumped up from 64GB to 128GB, considering the iPad Pro line is positioned as a laptop alternative.

It has always been speculated that Apple may refresh the iPad Pro line in the first half of the year, though the Coronavirus pandemic globally has caused delays due to production lines being shut and supply of components severely restricted. There have also been reports that Apple could introduce a new smart keyboard accessory, complete with a touchpad, for the iPad Pro—though how the Coronavirus delays may have impacted those plans isn’t yet clear. Expect a newer processor under the hood, in line with the iPhone 11 Pro devices, as well as a multi-camera setup for advanced Augmented Reality (AR) applications and perhaps even slight tweaks to the design.

