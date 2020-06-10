Amitabh Bachchan Could Soon Give You Voice Navigation on Google Maps

Amitabh Bachchan needs to special introduction as he has been one of the biggest and most popular Bollywood actors in India. Renowned for his majestic baritone voice, Bachchan has played the role of a narrator in many films, including the Oscar-winning documentary 'March of the Penguins' way back in 2005. Now, if a report from Mid-Day is to be believed, then the 77-year-old veteran star has been approached by Google as its choice for giving voice directions in Google Maps. However, no official contract has been signed, per the report.

According to the report, Google has offered Bachchan an exorbitant amount for the following task and if the actor decides to accept it, he will have to record his voice from home, to maintain social distancing norms pertaining to the Covid-19 crisis. Google Maps currently features New York-based entertainer Karen Jacobsen's voice in the Google Maps. Interestingly, Jacobsen is also the voice of Apple's Siri voice assistant. Therefore, it remains to be seen, if Bachchan lends his instantly-recognisable voice only for the Hindi voice of the application and in English as well.

However, this is not the first time Google has joined hands with a Bollywood celebrity to be the voice navigator on Google Maps. In 2018, Yash Raj Films and Google joined hands to use Aamir Khan's character, Firangi from 'Thugs of Hindostan' for the Google Maps app.

Recently, Google announced a new feature on Maps that notifies users about Covid-19 travel restrictions so they plan their trips in a better way by following the social distancing norms. Users will also be alerted about places that are crowded which include public transports, medical checkpoints and other important places.

