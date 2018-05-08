Amitabh Bachchan Leaks Black And White Colour Variants of OnePlus 6 on Twitter

T 2798 - Always a pleasure meeting @petelau2007. Looking forward to attending the #OnePlus6 launch event on May 17



Launch Invites go live today on https://t.co/4u02gqa5nb at 10am sharp! Head to @OnePlus_IN for real time updates on the launch and the invites! pic.twitter.com/GrwBkvI4s4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 8, 2018

Amitabh Bachchan has been associated with OnePlus for a couple of years in India. He was seen at the launch of the OnePlus 5 last year as well. Now that the next flagship smartphone from OnePlus is on its way the company has done little to cover up the key specifications of the device. With so many leaks the latest leak comes from Big B himself as he tweeted earlier and then deleted the post and image from his twitter handle in which Bachchan and Lau are seen holding the OnePlus 6—black and white—color models. The cruelty of internet is that no matter how much you try to delete something it only spreads as fast as wildfire. In the picture, we clearly see that the OnePlus 6 sports a shiny body that was also confirmed earlier by OnePlus that the new OnePlus 6 will sport a glass body design. Also, vertically placed dual cameras on the device are clearly seen that indicate a design lineage from the iPhone X. There is also a fingerprint scanner at the back and both the white and black colours look fabulous.Also Watch: Nokia 8 Sirocco ReviewAmitabh Bachchan later deleted the original tweet posted another tweet of a selfie of him and Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus stating that he will be attending the OnePlus 6 launch in India on May 17.OnePlus 6 is a smartphone that many are waiting for in 2018. Now with so many leaks and confirmations by the company officials on what the OnePlus 6 will be like, much of the fun is also in a way drained as many rumours are believed to make it to the device. The OnePlus 6 is all set to launch on May 16, 2018, globally. In India, however, the OnePlus 6 will be launching on May 17. The India event will take place in Mumbai.The company through a series of blog posts and social media tweets and Facebook posts have confirmed many specifications of this device. Earlier the company on a post had confirmed that OnePlus 6 will sport a glass back. The smartphone will also have a five printed layer of Nanotech Coating. This Nanotech coating method is also going to be a first for any smartphone. The OnePlus 6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and will come with 8GB RAM and two options of 128GB and 256 internal storage. An earlier tweet by OnePlus also suggested that OnePlus 6 might have IP67 or IP68 certification as well for dust and water resistance. This will also be a first by OnePlus, as till date none of their phones have been water or dust resistant.