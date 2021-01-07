Amkette EvoFox Game Box Console Launched at Rs 9,999: Specifications, Availability & More

Amkette, an Indian computer components company has launched its new EvoFox Game Box gaming console. The 4K Ultra HD gaming console is powered by a Quad Core A55 ARM processor and has been launched in the country at a price of Rs 9,999. The EvoFox comes with 100s of pre-loaded games and other games can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. The EvoFox gaming consoles focuses on affordable gaming on the biggest screen available with a user. The "Plug and Play" gaming experience takes users from unboxing to playing the game within few minutes.

The EvoFox Game Box will go on sale exclusively on Amkette.com and Flipkart starting from January 8, 2021. The company says that the Game Box focuses on innovation for everyone, offering games for kids, teens, adults, families, as well as multiplayer or solo users. The EvoFox Game Box supports 4K video output, and a 5.1 channel surround sound, enabling users to have a flawless experience. In addition, it supports all types of video formats including the H.265.

The GameBox comes powered by a 64bit quad-core processor and providing 4K video output. The gaming console is based on Android 9 Pie and comes with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMc storage, along with a microSD card slot for expandable storage. The EvoFox Game Box has a Mali G31 graphics processor for enhanced graphics and the software has been optimised to give users an immersive gaming experience. The EvoFox Game Box allows one to download games from the Android TV Play Store platform, thus enabling access to a large number of free and paid games in almost any genre.

Beyond gaming, The EvoFox Game Box has plenty of additional features. Users can connect a webcam and start video calls using apps like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and more. Users can effortlessly have access to many apps to get their entertainment fix. It comes with 2 USB Ports, and supports 4K video output and 5.1 channel surround sound making it a perfect Hard Disk Media Player.