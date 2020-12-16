Among Us, the Best Mobile Game of 2020, is Now Also on Nintendo Switch

Among Us, the massively popular mobile game that just walked away with the title of the best mobile game of 2020 at The Game Awards, has finally arrived on Nintendo Switch. The update was announced by Nintendo last night at its latest Indie World Showcase – a platform that has also given popularity to games such as Raji: An Ancient Epic, incidentally India’s first own console game. Among Us shot up in popularity in recent times, thanks to its availability on mobile phone platforms (iOS and Android), as well as events such as the one time when US Representative in New York State, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, decided to join a game stream and play Among Us too.

With this port, Nintendo Switch became the first console to feature Among Us. The game has until now been only available on PC and mobile devices, and one of the reasons for this has been the importance of voice chats and conversations on Among Us, which these platforms easily enable. Switch, on the other hand, does not natively allow for voice chats or support it, and at the moment, it is not clear how Nintendo would suggest a workaround for this. Reports indicate that gamers may choose to work around this by pairing with a smartphone app, but that in itself does not seem to be a very intuitive way to go about it.

Among Us is an undeniably popular game, and has the numbers backing it up. At the time of publishing, Among Us is 12th on global Steam charts, ahead of comparatively more popular titles such as Rocket League and Football Manager. On the all-time popularity list, Among Us ranks 8th with a peak of close to half a million gamers on it. With it now premiering on Switch, Among Us now has a higher scope of raking in higher numbers as well.