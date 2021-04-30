Among Us Will Arrive on PlayStation Consoles Later This Year, Sony Announces

Among Us, the popular online multiplayer social deduction title for smartphones, is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles later this year. The development comes officially from Sony, and the company says it has planned “lots of updates" for the title. Among Us, which debuted in 2018 on Android and iOS, gained massive popularity last year when the whole world was seeing a surge in online gaming owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The mobile title by the American game studio InnerSloth also reached Windows PCs in 2018, and last year it rolled out to the Nintendo Switch console. It will arrive on Microsoft Xbox consoles this year, but the availability details remain unclear at the moment.

It appears that the Among Us for Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 will retain four maps and might add more in future. It will offer more or less the same gameplay with each round containing a minimum of four and a maximum of ten players. Sony says, “There are lots of updates we have planned for Among Us, and we can’t wait to take our PlayStation community along for the ride." The online game was inspired by the party game ‘Mafia’ and the science fiction horror film The Thing. Each round has roughly three imposters whose task is to kill the remaining crew members on a ship. The crew members have to find the imposter (or killer) via multiple meetings in the round.

Among Us also gained popularity as Twitch streamers streamed the game online. Back in October 2020, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), one of the youngest members to ever be part of the US Congress, debuted on Twitch by streaming the title. Her stream peaked at 435,000 viewers around the time of her first match, according to the company.

Call a meeting – Among Us comes to PS4 and PS5 later this year with exclusive Ratchet & Clank content: https://t.co/NOykrfNuup pic.twitter.com/fIY9dNDhzD— PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 29, 2021

Sony’s announcement came during its State of Play presentation on April 29. It also showed off 16 minutes of stunning gameplay for the PS5-exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart during Thursday’s show.

