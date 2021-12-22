Amrapali Gan Is The New CEO of OnlyFans As Tim Stokely Steps Down

OnlyFans, a subscription-based social media platform that is known for hosting adult content, today announced the appointment of Amrapali “Ami" Gan as Chief Executive Officer, effective December 21, 2021. Gan will assume the day-to-day leadership of the Company from Tim Stokely, who will be stepping down to pursue new endeavors. Stokely has led the company for the last five years and appointed Gan to continue the company’s growth and drive its vision and commitment to empowering creators.

The 36-year-old Gan earlier served as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for OnlyFans and has been with the organisation since 2020, working side-by-side with Stokely. Ami is taking over this role from Stokely, who has been at the helm since founding the company in 2016. He will continue with OnlyFans as an advisor guiding this leadership transition. “Ami has a deep passion for OnlyFans’ business and I’m passing the baton to a friend and colleague who has the vision and drive to help the organisation reach its tremendous potential," said Stokely, the Company’s founder. “OnlyFans is still a new company and Ami brings a fresh energy and reflects who we are as a business."

Prior to joining OnlyFans, Gan worked with rapid growth companies and fast-moving consumer industries. She was with unicorn Quest Nutrition as the Head of Brand Communications, where Ami helped them through a rapid growth period, and for Red Bull Media House focusing on Activation & Communications. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Marketing, helping launch and rebrand the first cannabis restaurant in the US.

