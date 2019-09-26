An Amazon Exec Was Promoting Echo Buds on Live TV While Wearing Apple AirPods

Amazon has finally gotten into the wireless earbuds game with the Echo Buds. The company has finally taken the wraps off these $129 earbuds which can be preordered now and will ship in a few weeks’ time. However, the bigger story could perhaps be that Dave Limp, the Senior Vice President of Devices and Services at Amazon went Live for a TV interview after the announcement but was seen, well, wearing Apple AirPods during the broadcast. Actually, it was a single earbud in the right ear during the broadcast with Bloomberg, but that was enough to send the Twitterati into a frenzy.

The Amazon Echo Buds are the company’s first wireless earbuds product and jumps into the market that already has the Apple AirPods leading by a big margin, with audio brands such as Sennheiser, Sony, Bose and Bang & Olufsen, to name a few, attempting to catch up. These claim to offer five hours of battery life, also have touch control sensors in each earbud, the Alexa virtual assistant is integrated and the noise cancellation technology is developed in partnership with Bose. They will ship later this year in some markets.

However, before anyone tears into Dave Limp for wearing the very product the Echo Buds are competing with, while promoting the Echo Buds, it is important to put things in perspective. Chances are high that the team of producers at the TV channel probably asked him to wear the AirPods, to be able to communicate with him during the broadcast—cue, time remaining and all sorts of other complications. Maybe AirPods is what they use to communicate with the anchors and guests during the broadcasts. In the reality which involves trolls and memes on social media, the producers are the ones who stay behind the cameras and don't take the fire for anything like this—but instead, Limp will probably become a target for meme makers and the social media trolls for this. And it surely isn’t his fault.

This is not the first time that an Apple rival has been seen in public using an Apple product. And this surely won’t be the last either. That is just how the competition works these days.

