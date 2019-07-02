Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

An Ode to The Good Old Days: Buy Unreleased Nokia Kataya & Nokia Ion Mini Prototypes on eBay

It has an 8GB Internal Storage with 1GB RAM, it runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 SOC 1.2GHz processor

Trending Desk

Updated:July 2, 2019, 3:18 PM IST
An Ode to The Good Old Days: Buy Unreleased Nokia Kataya & Nokia Ion Mini Prototypes on eBay
(Image: Ebay)
If you want to relive the Nokia experience of an era gone by once again, all you need to do is buy an unleased Nokia Prototypes from eBay. Both, Nokia Kataya and Nokia Ion Mini prototypes are not different from the Microsoft’s Windows running Nokia smartphones that we had in the market till not too long ago. While Nokia Kataya is part of the Maemo-Meego-Meltemi legacy, Nokia Ion Mini is part of the Nokia Android fork legacy of Nokia X series.

However, the seller has marked Nokia Kataya as RM-842, which belongs to the Asha 309 days on the timeline announced in September 2012 that had an RM-843 product code. As per a report by NokiaPowerUser, the two unreleased Nokia prototypes Nokia Kataya and Nokia Ion Mini are available for $1,499 (Approx. Rs 1 lakh) at eBay. While the seller hasn’t revealed much information about the operating system it runs on, it can be said that the Nokia Ion Mini was developed between 2013 and 2014, just before Nokia was taken over by Microsoft and ending all Android development.

While the phone has a testing version of Android OS installed, it might be running on Android 4.3 version with Z launcher as the default Launcher. In addition, it has an 8GB Internal Storage with 1GB RAM, it runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 SOC 1.2GHz processor. It also has a 480×800 screen resolution. It is believed that all the functions work properly, but the phone might not have Google Play Store installed on it. As the phone is unlocked, it can be used with any network.



