An Unopened Copy of Super Mario Bros Video Game Fetches World-Record Price of $100,150 at Auction

This game, made for the NES console and released by Nintendo in 1985.

Vishal Mathur | @vishalmathur85

Updated:February 15, 2019, 9:41 AM IST
(Image: Heritage Auctions)
Video games are serious business. An original copy of the Super Mario Bros. game has been sold for a world record $100,150 at an auction. This game, made for the NES console and released by Nintendo in 1985, becomes one of the most expensive game auctions of all time.

A group of collectors joined to purchase the game at the auction. This group included Jim Halperin who is the Founder and Co-Chairman of Heritage Auctions of Dallas, Texas, Zac Gieg who is the owner of Just Press Play Video Games in Lancaster in Pennsylvania, and Rich Lecce who is a renowned coin dealer, pioneering video game collector, and owner of Robert B. Lecce Numismatist Inc of Boca Raton, Florida.

"Super Mario Bros. is not only the most recognizable game of all time, it saved the video game industry in 1985. In terms of rarity, popularity, and relevance to collectors, this game has it all," said Denis Kahn, President of Wata Games. Mario is one of the most recognized fictional characters. The Super Mario Bros. game started what later became the world's largest game franchise. This sealed copy, in mint condition, is now one of the rare examples of the game.

This is also not the first time when an NES game has fetched big bucks at an auction. In 2014, a copy of the rare Nintendo World Championships game cartridge eas sold for $100,088 on eBay.


