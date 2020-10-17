Analogue's Latest Retro Gaming Console Runs CD-ROMs and Supports Wireless Controllers

Analogue, the maker of premium retro-gaming consoles, is expanding its portfolio with the launch of Duo, its all-in-one NEC video game system. The latest Duo console is capable of playing almost every games that run on NEC's library of old-school hardware including TurboGrafx-16, PC Engine, SuperGrafx, and more - all in 1080p. Additionally, the latest Analogue Duo features an original-style cartridge slot, controller port and CD-ROM drive, making it compatible for game formats like Hucards, TurboChips, and CD-ROM. The console by Analogue is slated to release next year for $199.99 (roughly Rs. 14,700).

One of the highlights of the Duo gaming console is that it supports Bluetooth and 2.4Ghz connectivity. It means that users with 8BitDo Bluetooth or 2.4Ghz controllers can play games on the console wirelessly.

Other features of the Analogue Duo include a 3.5mm headphone jack, volume rockers, a USB slot and an HDMI slot. The console would first arrive in the US in two colour options, and there's no word about its global availability. Additionally, the company will launch a new adapter for Analogue Pocket next year that would support TurboGrafx-16 cartridges.

Analogue that was founded in 2011, manufactures high-end retro gaming consoles that can play old games on modern television sets. Around the same time last year, the company had launched the portable Analogue Pocket that is compatible with games from Game Boy, Game Boy Colour and Game Boy Advance.