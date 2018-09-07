Analyst Says 2018 iPhones Will be Priced Higher Than Expected

Bank of America's Merill Lynch securities unit released a report to clients that says 2018 iPhone pricing will be higher than the consensus estimate forecast by Wall Street analysts. Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan expects the iPhone XS Plus at a starting price of $1,049 (approximately Rs 75,000), the iPhone XS at $999 (approximately Rs 71,000) and a new large-screen LCD version at $799 (around Rs 57,000). Apart from Wamsi Mohan, it's widely expected that the most expensive model, the iPhone X Plus (or iPhone XS Max, as it might be called)), will debut at the same price as 2017's $999 iPhone X. The new 5.8-inch model replacing the current iPhone X would then feature an $899 price tag. KeyBanc Capital Markets and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expect the iPhone 9's price tag to fall squarely between the $699 iPhone 8 and $799 iPhone 8 Plus at $750.Apple unveiled the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on Sept. 12 last year, and it will do so again in 2018. The new iPhones will be revealed at an event at Apple's Steve Jobs Theater on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 10 a.m. Pacific time, or 1 p.m. Eastern.Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was the among the first to suggest that Apple would release three new iPhones in 2018. It's believed that one of those models will come with a 5.8-inch screen to match the iPhone X, but it'll be flanked by another featuring a 6.1-inch display. The largest of the bunch could deliver a display size of 6.5 inches, according to Kuo.