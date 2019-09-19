Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Android 10 Beta Coming to Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 10 Series Soon: Report

The Android 10 beta program update will be released on select Samsung devices as early as October, and the Galaxy S10 might be one of the first devices to receive it.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 19, 2019, 3:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Android 10 Beta Coming to Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 10 Series Soon: Report
Image for Representation
Loading...

Android 10 was launched earlier this month on Google's Pixel devices and some other phones. However, there has been little news regarding any other updates, until now, regarding Samsung's Android 10 beta programme, as per reports. According to the report, last month, an early version of Android 10 was shown running on a Samsung Galaxy S10+ showing that Samsung was already at work in developing the update.

Now, Android 10 will be available to the public starting October as part of an Android 10 beta program for select Samsung devices. The report further adds that Galaxy S10 will be included as one of the first devices. Furthermore, the report suggests that the Note 10 series will not be far behind and presumably the S9 and Note 9 will be included in it as well. The programme will, in all probability, start in the United States and select countries in Europe in October.

According to reports, it won’t be too long before the first beta build is released. Samsung went through the motions of One UI beta program fairly quickly with the first Galaxy S9 Android Pie build being released on December 24, 2018.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram