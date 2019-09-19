Android 10 Beta Coming to Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 10 Series Soon: Report

Android 10 was launched earlier this month on Google's Pixel devices and some other phones. However, there has been little news regarding any other updates, until now, regarding Samsung's Android 10 beta programme, as per reports. According to the report, last month, an early version of Android 10 was shown running on a Samsung Galaxy S10+ showing that Samsung was already at work in developing the update.

Now, Android 10 will be available to the public starting October as part of an Android 10 beta program for select Samsung devices. The report further adds that Galaxy S10 will be included as one of the first devices. Furthermore, the report suggests that the Note 10 series will not be far behind and presumably the S9 and Note 9 will be included in it as well. The programme will, in all probability, start in the United States and select countries in Europe in October.

According to reports, it won’t be too long before the first beta build is released. Samsung went through the motions of One UI beta program fairly quickly with the first Galaxy S9 Android Pie build being released on December 24, 2018.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.