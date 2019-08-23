Android 10 Confirmed to Arrive on All Nokia Smartphones
Starting in Q4 2019, Nokia smartphone fans can get their hands on the very latest Android 10 software upgrade.
Image for Representation
HMD Global, that makes and sells Nokia-branded phones, on Thursday said Android 10 will soon arrive on entire Nokia smartphone portfolio. Starting in Q4 2019, Nokia smartphone fans can get their hands on the very latest Android 10 software upgrade.
"Nokia smartphones were the first whole portfolio to benefit from a 2-letter upgrade from Android Nougat to Android Oreo and then Android Pie. We were the fastest manufacturer to upgrade from Android Oreo to Android Pie across the range," Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global, said in a statement.
"With today's roll-out plan, we look set to do it even faster for Android Pie to Android 10 upgrades. We are the only manufacturer 100% committed to having the latest Android across the entire portfolio," he added.
HMD Global has also confirmed that an affordable Nokia 5G phone that would cost around half of the existing ones would arrive next year in the US.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Kia Seltos Review – Most Feature Packed Mid-SUV in India
-
Monday 12 August , 2019
Samsung Unveils Note 10 With Smaller Version & 5G Connectivity
-
Thursday 01 August , 2019
Review: Triumph Speed Twin
-
Tuesday 06 August , 2019
IAF - A Cut Above First Look: Living Like The Elite
-
Monday 05 August , 2019
Microsoft Surface Go Review: Good Things, Small Packages
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Android 10 Confirmed to Arrive on All Nokia Smartphones
- Ashes 2019: Warner Hails 'World Class' Archer
- The Angry Birds Movie 2 Review: Saving the World, One Bird at a Time
- India Women's Football Team to Play Two Friendlies Against Uzbekistan
- Jio Effect: Airtel V-Fiber Offers up to 1000GB Free Data & Plans Start at Rs 799