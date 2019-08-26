Android 10: Here are all the Smartphones Getting the Upcoming Update

Google announced last week that Android Q will simply be called Android 10. Skipping the tradition of naming its update with a dessert or sweet, Google said that associating their OS with desserts wasn’t universal enough especially for the 2.5 billion active devices users it has around the world. A subtle way of saying ‘we could not think of a dessert name with the letter Q.’

Nonetheless, the new update is on its way and should start arriving on devices later this year. If you are wondering whether your device will get the new Android 10 update, we’ve got you covered as we have listed down all the handsets that should get the new OS update.

Asus

Asus ZenFone 6

Asus ZenFone 5Z

Asus ROG Phone 2

Google

Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel

Google Pixel XL

Honor

Honor 10

Honor 8X

Honor 20 Pro

Honor 20

Honor V20

Honor Magic 2

Honor Play

Huawei

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei Mate 20 X

Huawei Mate 20 X 5G

Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P20

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

LG

LG G8 ThinQ

LG V50 ThinQ

LG G7 One

Motorola

Moto Z3

Moto Z3 Play

Moto One Vision

Moto One Action

Moto One

Moto One Power

Moto G7 Plus

Moto G7

Moto G7 Power

Moto G7 Play

Nokia

Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 7.1

Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1

Nokia 4.2

Nokia 3.2

Nokia 3.1 Plus

Nokia 2.2

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Nokia 5.1 Plus

Nokia 1 Plus

Nokia 5.1

Nokia 3.1

Nokia 2.1

Nokia 1

OnePlus

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5

Oppo

Oppo Reno

Oppe Reno 2

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S9

Vivo

Vivo X27

Vivo Nex S

Vivo Nex A

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G

Redmi K20 Pro

So, did your device make the cut? If it didn’t then don't fret as these are early confirmations and expected devices which should be updated as we get closer to the launch of Android 10.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.