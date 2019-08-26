Android 10: Here are all the Smartphones Getting the Upcoming Update
We have compiled all the devices that are expected (some confirmed) to get the upcoming Android 10 update.
We have compiled all the devices that are expected (some confirmed) to get the upcoming Android 10 update.
Google announced last week that Android Q will simply be called Android 10. Skipping the tradition of naming its update with a dessert or sweet, Google said that associating their OS with desserts wasn’t universal enough especially for the 2.5 billion active devices users it has around the world. A subtle way of saying ‘we could not think of a dessert name with the letter Q.’
Nonetheless, the new update is on its way and should start arriving on devices later this year. If you are wondering whether your device will get the new Android 10 update, we’ve got you covered as we have listed down all the handsets that should get the new OS update.
Asus
Asus ZenFone 6
Asus ZenFone 5Z
Asus ROG Phone 2
Google Pixel 3a XL
Google Pixel 3a
Google Pixel 3 XL
Google Pixel 3
Google Pixel 2
Google Pixel 2 XL
Google Pixel
Google Pixel XL
Honor
Honor 10
Honor 8X
Honor 20 Pro
Honor 20
Honor V20
Honor Magic 2
Honor Play
Huawei
Huawei P30 Pro
Huawei P30
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Huawei Mate 20
Huawei Mate 20 X
Huawei Mate 20 X 5G
Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS
Huawei P20 Pro
Huawei P20
Huawei Mate 10 Pro
LG
LG G8 ThinQ
LG V50 ThinQ
LG G7 One
Motorola
Moto Z3
Moto Z3 Play
Moto One Vision
Moto One Action
Moto One
Moto One Power
Moto G7 Plus
Moto G7
Moto G7 Power
Moto G7 Play
Nokia
Nokia 9 PureView
Nokia 8.1
Nokia 7.1
Nokia 7 Plus
Nokia 6.1 Plus
Nokia 6.1
Nokia 4.2
Nokia 3.2
Nokia 3.1 Plus
Nokia 2.2
Nokia 8 Sirocco
Nokia 5.1 Plus
Nokia 1 Plus
Nokia 5.1
Nokia 3.1
Nokia 2.1
Nokia 1
OnePlus
OnePlus 7 Pro
OnePlus 7
OnePlus 6T
OnePlus 6
OnePlus 5T
OnePlus 5
Oppo
Oppo Reno
Oppe Reno 2
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Samsung Galaxy Fold
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S10
Samsung Galaxy S10e
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S9
Vivo
Vivo X27
Vivo Nex S
Vivo Nex A
Xiaomi
Xiaomi Mi 9
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G
Redmi K20 Pro
So, did your device make the cut? If it didn’t then don't fret as these are early confirmations and expected devices which should be updated as we get closer to the launch of Android 10.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Realme X Review: A Tough Contender in the Affordable Smartphone Space
-
Monday 19 August , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Review: Fitness Tracking Meets Minimalism
-
Monday 12 August , 2019
Kia Seltos Review – Most Feature Packed Mid-SUV in India
-
Monday 12 August , 2019
Samsung Unveils Note 10 With Smaller Version & 5G Connectivity
-
Thursday 01 August , 2019
Review: Triumph Speed Twin
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How Soft-Spoken PV Sindhu Channelled Her Inner Aggression to Become World Champion
- Illeana D'Cruz, Andrew Kneebone's Relationship is on the Rocks
- India vs West Indies | 'All Credit to Team' - Kohli on Surpassing Ganguly's Record
- Nasser Hussain's Reaction to Ben Stokes' Heroics Sums Up Miraculous Headingley Win
- 'Amazon Firestick' is the First Thing that Comes Up When You Google 'Amazon Fire'