Android 10 Likely to Roll Out For Google Pixel Phones Today, And we Cannot Wait

The next version of Android, called Android 10, is expected to release later today, September 3. At least for the Google Pixel line-up of phones, that is. While Google themselves have not confirmed the release date for Android 10 all this while, this piece of information comes from a Google Support Agent who recently mentioned to a Pixel user in a conversation that their phones will get the new software on September 3. Google only recently confirmed the name Android 10, moving away from the food-based naming theme. The screenshots of the conversation have been shared by Phonearena, and also separately confirmed by them. This basically means Google Pixel phone users could be just a few hours away from getting the next big update for Android.

The update will roll out for the latest generation Google Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL, the Pixel 3 XL and the Pixel 3, the Pixel 2 XL and the Pixel 2 as well as the first-generation Pixel and Pixel XL. Even though the Pixel and the Pixel XL are outside the two-year update commitment window, Google has said that these phones will also get the Android 10 update at the same time as the other Pixel phones.

Android 10 is when Google is finally moving away from the dessert inspired naming theme for Android releases. There have been 14 such iterations over the years—including Android 1.5 Cupcake, Android 1.6 Donut, Android 2.0 and 2.1 Eclair, Android 2.2 Froyo, Android 2.3 Gingerbread, Android 3.0 and 3.2 Honeycomb, Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, Android 4.1 and 4.3 Jelly Bean, Android 4.4 KitKat, Android 5.0 and 5.1 Lollipop, Android 6.0 Marshmallow, Android 7.0 and 7.1 Nougat, Android 8.0 and 8.1 Oreo, and Android 9 Pie.

