Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Android 10 Update Causes Performance Issues in Google Pixel 2; Breaks Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Several Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2XL users had to factory reset their phones to downgrade to Android 9 since they couldn't resolve the Android 10 upgrade issues.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 23, 2019, 3:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Google, Google Assistant, Voice Assistant, OK Google, Google Assistant Hindi, Technology News
Representative Image. (Image: News18.com)

Google has been introducing a number of updates in the last few months, including the new Android 10 for some of its latest smartphones. Back in September this year, Google rolled out the latest Android 10 for the Pixels. While there were numerous faults with Apple’s iOS 13, seems like Google’s Android 10 has been facing a similar fate. Recently, a Google Support thread reported the news of Android 10 breaking Google’s Pixel 2 performance. There were issues reported with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity after the Android 10 update on Pixel 2. According to the note, “Android 10 update on Pixel 2 XL caused a Wi-Fi issue where all Wi-Fi networks report ‘Connected, no internet access’.”

A number of other Pixel 2 users also raised the issue with Bluetooth connectivity. The Android user noted that while connecting the device through Safe Mode, to eliminate any possibility of hurdles, the connectivity issue did not resolve. In fact, resetting the router rebooted the phone and wiping the network settings did not seem to work either. The only resolution left was to Factory Reset the phone, so as to downgrade the phone back to Android 9.

While not all the Pixel 2 users are facing similar issues, a number of users have raised a similar issue. As mentioned in the thread note, a number of Pixel 2 users on Android 10 have been able to get replacement devices running Android 9. There is no confirmation on Google’s solution on the same.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram