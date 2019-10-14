Take the pledge to vote

Android 10 Update Roll-Out Resumes For OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro

After a brief pause in their Android 10 update, the OxygenOS 10 update for OnePlus 7, and OnePlus 7 Pro is available for download again post several bug-fixes.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 14, 2019, 2:30 PM IST
Android 10 Update Roll-Out Resumes For OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro
Image for Representation

Owners of the OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro have a reason to rejoice. The company has finally started rolling out the Android 10 update again after a brief pause. To recall, OnePlus had last month released the OxygenOS 10 update for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, which brought Android 10 to both the phones. However, the deployment was paused soon after due to certain bugs.

Now, the company has released Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.0.1 for the 7 and 7 Pro, which brings in several bug fixes along with other features. The update is available for download in a staged roll-out worldwide. If you still haven’t received the update, you might have to wait till the end of next week. The new version of the OxygenOS 10 also adds improvements to the camera app to improve photo quality, apart from small changes in security and display settings. Here are some other features that the new update will add to your OnePlus 7 phones:

System

-- New user interface design

-- Enhanced location permissions for privacy

-- New customization feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings

Full-Screen Gestures

-- Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back

-- Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps

Smart Display

Intelligent info-based setting on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display

Message

Now possible to block spam by keywords

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

