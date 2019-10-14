Android 10 Update Roll-Out Resumes For OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro
After a brief pause in their Android 10 update, the OxygenOS 10 update for OnePlus 7, and OnePlus 7 Pro is available for download again post several bug-fixes.
Image for Representation
Owners of the OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro have a reason to rejoice. The company has finally started rolling out the Android 10 update again after a brief pause. To recall, OnePlus had last month released the OxygenOS 10 update for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, which brought Android 10 to both the phones. However, the deployment was paused soon after due to certain bugs.
Now, the company has released Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.0.1 for the 7 and 7 Pro, which brings in several bug fixes along with other features. The update is available for download in a staged roll-out worldwide. If you still haven’t received the update, you might have to wait till the end of next week. The new version of the OxygenOS 10 also adds improvements to the camera app to improve photo quality, apart from small changes in security and display settings. Here are some other features that the new update will add to your OnePlus 7 phones:
System
-- New user interface design
-- Enhanced location permissions for privacy
-- New customization feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings
Full-Screen Gestures
-- Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back
-- Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps
Smart Display
Intelligent info-based setting on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display
Message
Now possible to block spam by keywords
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Dyson Air Purifiers Are Smarter Than Most: Better Filters And Smarter Testing
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 14 Written Update: Salman Khan Eliminates Koena Mitra on Weekend Ka Vaar
- Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Announces Sidharth Shukla to be Rashami Desai's Slave, She Refuses
- Amazon Great Indian Festival: Fire TV Stick Now at Rs 2,599, Fire Stick 4K at Rs 3,999
- This is The End: What is up With Fortnite And Why Are You Staring at a Blank Screen