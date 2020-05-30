TECH

1-MIN READ

Android 11 Beta Launch Postponed from June 3 Due to Protests in USA

The official icon of the Android 11 Developer Preview. (Illustration altered by News18.com)

The official icon of the Android 11 Developer Preview. (Illustration altered by News18.com)

The event was originally scheduled to take place virtually on Wednesday, according to the website.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: May 30, 2020, 3:13 PM IST
Alphabet Inc’s Google on Saturday said it has postponed next week’s planned unveiling of the beta version of its latest Android 11 mobile operating system in light of protests and unrest in the United States.

“We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate,” Google said in a message posted on its Android developer's website.

The event was originally scheduled to take place virtually on Wednesday, according to the website. In a tweet, it said that it will announce more details on the new version of Android “soon,” without specifying any dates.

Protests have spread across the United States over the killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned by the neck under a white police officer’s knee.


