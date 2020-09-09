Android 11 Launched: These OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Xiaomi Phones are Getting the Update Soon

Android 11 has been officially released after the usual months of developer preview beta updates. The latest version of Android is coming with a host of new features, including granular privacy settings, more control over which messaging app notification you choose to prioritise, floating bubble heads for chat apps, native screen recording, superior media controls and whatnot. The shiny new coat of paint that is Android 11, is actually doing more than just roll out new features – most importantly, Android 11 is being released for more devices than just the Google Pixel phones, and third party OEMs OnePlus, Oppo, Realme and Xiaomi are part of the initial batch of Android 11 release around the world.

With this in sight, here’s looking at all the phones that are set to get Android 11 before everyone else.

OnePlus

One of India’s most popular premium phone makers, OnePlus has announced that Android 11 will be released on OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro today itself. This is the first time that major, mainstream smartphones are getting the latest Android version on the same day as Google’s own Pixel phones. As a result, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will join the Google Pixel 2 and 2XL, Pixel 3 and 3XL, Pixel 3a and 3a XL, Pixel 4 and 4XL and Pixel 4a in being one of the first devices to get Android 11 on day one itself. The Android 11 update for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will be rolled out today in North America, Europe and India.

Note: The Android 11-based OxygenOS update to be rolled out today is based on the stable Android 11 build, but is a part of the company's 'Open Beta' cycle that precedes the wider, official Android 11 rollout. The latter is scheduled to follow soon.

Oppo

Like OnePlus, Oppo also had an active Android 11 beta programme running on a select range of phones, all of which is slated to be released soon. Oppo is scheduled to unveil its new custom interface based on Android 11, dubbed ColorOS 7.2, next week, which in turn will bring the latest Android version to the Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro, Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro. Users of these phones can expect the stable build to roll out next week.

Realme

Realme is also expected to follow Oppo closely in rolling out the stable build of Android 11 very soon. The new Android version will be rolled out with Realme’s update interface version, Realme UI 2.0, and the Realme X50 Pro has been shortlisted as the device which will first get Android 11 from Realme’s portfolio.

Xiaomi

While the exact date and timeline of Xiaomi’s rollout of Android 11 is slightly obscure, given that beta programmes for select phones running Android 11 and MIUI 12 were already active, a stable build rollout is expected soon. With Xiaomi, users can expect to get Android 11 first on the Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro and the Poco F2 Pro (or Redmi K30 in select markets).

Apart from these OEMs, Samsung also had Android 11 beta programmes for its flagship devices, the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra. However, a specific timeline of when would the updates be released. Nevertheless, users may optimistically expect to see Android 11 roll out on Samsung’s flagship phones before the end of 2020. Within that time, given Google’s new goal of rolling out Android updates more regularly, expect other OEMs and more phones to get the Android 11 update sooner than usual as well.