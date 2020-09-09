Android 11 Rollout Begins Today: Here’s What is New

Google has started pushing out Android 11 for all Pixel smartphones, except the original. This means that you can get the update if you own a Pixel 2, 2XL, 3, 3XL, 3A, 3A XL, 4, 4XL, or the 4A. Other smartphone manufacturers including OnePlus, Oppo, Realme and Xiaomi are also offering the new update on select devices via a beta update starting today.

The new update doesn’t seem like a big one as it mostly focuses on functional changes to make the operating system more user friendly. We’ve already spoken about this in the past during the various beta builds that were released. The biggest one is how the system handles notifications. There’s the addition of a new system called ‘Bubbles’ which is similar to Facebook Messenger where you get a chat head of the person you are talking to, letting you drag it around and keep it on top of other apps. Android 11 also updates the drop-down notifications by keeping your messaging app conversations separate from other notifications.

The power-menu has been reworked and now makes space for quick access to your smart home devices. By long pressing the power button users will be able to control their smart lights, thermostats, and other IoT devices that you may have around your house. In terms of privacy, Android 11 offers restrictive access to apps and services where users can now choose to give access to, say their location, or the camera, at just one time. This is similar to what iOS has been offering for years.

You also get improved media controls where you can now switch between the audio devices more easily. For instance, if you have a Google Home or a regular Bluetooth speaker at home, there will now be an option to quickly switch from your phone’s speaker to the speaker right from the media controls sitting in your notification shade. Makes it way more convenient than going through various settings.

Apart from these, there are various other smaller changes all around. For instance, if you have a Pixel device then you get the Live View with Location Sharing feature that offers a turn-by-turn direction to reach your friend or family member who shared their location with you. The fun part is that it uses the phone’s camera to give you an AR experience. Google is also adding new ways to edit screenshots and even copy text from places you couldn’t before.

The new Android 11 update is currently rolling out via OTA (over the air) update and we have managed to update our Pixel 3A XL as well as the OnePlus 8 that gets the new update via a Developer Preview. If you have any of the eligible devices, make sure you head to the Settings and go check for System Updates.